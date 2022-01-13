Ghana: Techiman Assembly Takes Measures to Enhance Revenue Mobilisation

The Techiman Municipal Assembly failed to meet its revenue target last year. Hence, it has instituted measures to enhance revenue mobilisation to ensure the steady development of the area, the Techiman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Benjamin Yaw Gyarko, has disclosed.

Speaking at the Third Ordinary Session and last meeting of the General Assembly for 2021, at Techiman, the Bono East Regional capital yesterday, Mr Gyarko said from January to November 2021, the assembly collected GHc2,419,330.15, representing 87.56 per cent of its annual budget of GH 2,762,275.55.

"In view of this, the assembly would roll out decisions taken at the meeting to ensure effective management of the Techiman Central Market and to improve IGF mobilisation.

The market has been divided into four zones with managers and supervisors assigned to each zone," he added.

The MCE mentioned the zones as Kumasi station to Wa station areas, Tomatoes sellers to Sunyani station areas, Kranka station to Sunyani station areas and Sunyani station area to the latter part of the main market.

He indicated that Revenue Performance Review Team (RPRT) comprising non - departmental heads of the assembly has been formed to review the performance of all sources of IGF, and to make monthly recommendations for management decisions.

Mr Gyarko further stated that lorry parks and market decongestion committee had been inaugurated with representatives from the transport unions, Techiman Traditional Council (TTC) and Municipal Assembly to assess congested areas in the entire market for easy revenue mobilisation.

"Plans are far advanced to reshuffle all revenue collectors at the various points. The defunct market committee will be reactivated to compliment the roles of the market managers for effective revenue realization," he emphasised.

The MCE was happy that other sources of revenue, namely the District Assembly Common Fund, Ghana Secondary City Support Programme and the District Performance Assessment Tool, were received to compliment the assembly's IGF.

Mr Yaw Gyarko expressed gratitude to the staff of the assembly, the Paramount Chief of TTC, Osadieyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, among other stakeholders for supporting the activities of the assembly.

FROM EMMANUEL ADU

GYAMFI, TECHIMAN