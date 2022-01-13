Ghana: Court Orders Substituted Service Involving 3 Ecobank Officials

13 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

The Accra High Court has ordered substituted service of an application for committal to prison for contempt of court against three Ecobank Ghana officials.

They are Managing Director, Daniel Sackey; Head of Legal Department, Ewuraa Abena Asafo-Boakye, and another Legal Department official, William Asamoah-Otoo.

The three allegedly removed a court order pasted at the Head Office of Ecobank Ghana, on November 26, 2021. The court ordered the notices to be pasted for a period of 14 days.

The court also ordered that an officer of the bank to be served with the court processes in respect of the contempt application.

In granting the order of substituted service, the court, presided over by Justice Gifty Adjei, stated that the order be pasted at the Head Office, Ecobank Ghana, as well as at No. 19, Seventh Avenue, Ridge West, Accra, in the case of Mr Sackey and Mr Asamoah-Otoo and at No. 2 Mandy Close, Mayfair Gardens, Upper East Airport, Accra in the case of Ewuraa Abena Asafo-Boakye.

The applicant, Mr Daniel Ofori, caused his counsel, Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, to move an application for substituted service, after three unsuccessful attempts by a bailiff to serve the contempt application on the respondents.

In his affidavit in support of the motion for contempt against the respondents, the applicant said the court order removed by the respondent is fi-fa, which is a leave of court to execute a judgment obtained by a judgment creditor in a legal action for debt or damages by levying on the property of the judgment debtor.

The applicant said in a media release by Ecobank Ghana, on November 26, 2021, that the respondents allegedly made no reference to the court order pasted on the premises of the bank and the removal of the court order, but assured customers, shareholders and the public "that there was no cause for alarm."

