Ghana: Man Burnt to Death At Kyerease

Kumasi — A 65-year-old man has been burnt to death at Kyerease, a suburb of Kronom, in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region after fire gutted a house.

Kwadwo Asare, was found in a gutted room after personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) got to the scene, where 10 out of 15 rooms of the house were completely burnt.

It took the fire service about an hour to quench the fire.

Asare was said to be bedridden and could not escape during the blaze.

His body has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.

According to an eye witness, Kwadwo Mensah, a mobile money vendor, who lives in the house said the fire started at about 4:00PM on Monday.

He said: "I came home to give my mother some money to prepare food at about 4:00 pm... when I was leaving the house, I saw one of the rooms in flames and I shouted for help".

The GNFS is yet to investigate the fire outbreak, but some eyewitness believed the fire might have been caused by an electrical fault.