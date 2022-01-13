Liberia: APM Terminals Launches Educational Scholarship Program

APM Terminals Liberia has launched a scholarship sponsorship program through its Corporate Social Responsibility commitment. The program aimed at providing greater opportunities for the underprivileged and empowering the next generation of leaders has seen 120 students receive scholarship sponsorship from six institutions across the country.

The private launch which took place last month at the Boulevard Palace Hotel was graced by Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph, and Montserrado County District #13 Representative Edward Papie Flomo.

In attendance were representatives, administrators and students of the various eligible institutions from within District 13 and 14, respectively.

The sponsorship program initially covers the six institutions, namely: Freeway Baptist High School, Boakai Konneh Foundation School, Jimmy Jolocon School, God's Glory Primary School, and Rev. Peter Amos George Memorial Academy.

The respective institutions were selected following a needs assessment and close consultation with APM Terminals Liberia's stakeholders and qualified against the company's CSR compliance policies.

Other schools are expected to get on board when the eligibility requirements are met.

Speaking at the event, Rep. Edward Flomo expressed his appreciation to APM Terminals Liberia for aligning with the immediate needs of the communities and putting in place the initiative. He said: "It has been a long three years since I took over as Representative of District #13, however, I am thankful to the APMT family that going forward, we will continue to see APM Terminals more robust in their Corporate Social responsibilities."

Mr. Prince Tweh from the Rev. Peter Amos George Memorial Academy spoke on behalf of the students and enthusiastically commended APM Terminals Liberia.

"On behalf of my fellow colleagues, I want to thank the APMT Management for this great initiative and assistance towards us as students. We assure you that we will do our best to maintain the grades recommended to stay on this program," he said.

Senator Saah Joseph of Montserrado County praised the new APMT-Liberia management and encouraged the company to do more to highlight its many social interventions such as the scholarship scheme.

"I would like to extend my gratitude to the management of APM Terminals for this great venture and I urge other concessions to follow suit," Senator Joseph said.

Highlighting the essence of benevolence and fostering good relations, APM Terminals Liberia Managing Director Mr. Jonathan Graham remarked that the company is poised to do more.

He said: "Before I go ahead, let me say, Prince and Sandra, you guys were super cool. What you have said up here, I couldn't have done that at your age, I would have been super nervous, and I want to commend you for that."

"I have been sitting and what I keep hearing over and over is the APMT Family and that is just what we are - a family. Over the years, this has been reflected in our actions.

He noted that they haven't told people all that they've done so far but as humans, they want to do the right thing.

"We want to get to step two, step three and step four and that is super important for me to have that continuous support. I will say publicly that it is our commitment to you today to support the future of this incoming generation. Thank you all for the support and to my team for making this day happen.