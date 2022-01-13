Liberia: FIU Commends Government

Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) commends The Government of Liberia for the Indictment of Korlane Investments Liability Limited and Sundry

The Financial Intelligence Unit of Liberia (FIU) commends the Government of Liberia for the indictment of Korlane Investments Liberia Limited Liability Company and sundry for Money Laundering, Wire fraud, Theft of Property and criminal conspiracy. The Indictment of this shell company and co-conspirators signifies a new day in our fight against money laundering and other transnational crimes in Liberia.

The FIU also extends its thanks to all competent authorities for the coordination and cooperation in the investigation that subsequently led to the indictment of this shell company and its co-conspirators. It is the ardent hope of the Financial Intelligence Unit of Liberia that the trial will be speedy in setting new precedent and deterrence to would-be criminals, whose sole desire is to abuse the Liberian financial space for their criminal gains.