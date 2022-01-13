Liberia: Antoinette Tubman Cheshire Home Cries for Medical Facility

As Mrs. Grupee makes donation

People living with cerebral palsy (CP) at the Antoinette Tubman Cheshire Home (ATCH) in Sinkor have appealed to Mrs. Brenda Smith Grupee, wife of former Nimba County Senator Thomas Grupee and stakeholders in the health sector to construct a health facility to cater for their needs.

The ATCH is a charitable, non-profit organization in Liberia. It caters to individuals with cerebral palsy, especially children, and any other with physical and mental disabilities. The home was established in 1985.

The residents appealed recently in Monrovia when Mr. James Matadi presented on behalf of Mrs. Grupee, the amount of US$600, 12 bags of 25 kg rice, four gallons of red palm oil, one tin of Argo oil, pampers, toilet tissues, cholera, several pieces of bath soap and cream wheat, among others.

The donation by Mrs. Grupee came as a result of a recent story published in a local daily when the institution called on the government, humanitarians, and well-meaning citizens for financial support to keep the ATCH running.

Hassan, who spoke for residents at ATCH, told a team of journalists after the donation that they face many challenges in accessing government-run facilities and sometimes lead to their denial, especially with such conditions.

He said, "We, the staff, residents, and the board will want to see her in person. We will want her to construct a medical facility for us because it is one of the things that we are facing.

"When we are sick and go to the government hospital they can refuse us and sometimes the workers will have to put us back in the wheelchair and carry us from clinic to clinic."

Hassan said, "For me, it hurts and to see a citizen of a state in this kind of condition, we have been denied by others which sometimes makes me cry and I will say God why you have to put me in this condition?"

The ATCH resident also used the occasion to acknowledge Mrs. Grupee and her beloved family for the timely gesture.

He said the gesture provided by Mrs. Grupee will not be the first and the last, expressing confidence that she will continue to identify with them.