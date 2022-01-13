Liberia: Blanco FC's Annieta Tarpeh Scores First Hat-Trick

13 January 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Naneka Hoffman

Blanco FC's star player, Annieta Tarpeh, scored her first hat-trick of the season for her side in their 6-3 defeat to City Football Academy.

Tarpeh, who has proven to be the most-talked about player at Blanco, is having a good game with her new club.

Affectionately called by her fans as FA 17, she increased her goal tally to 8 with her tripple.

Tarpeh, who scored Blanco FC three goals, was sent off in the match after she suffered a red card.

The former Ambassadors FC forward was gutted about the red card and has apologized to her teammates for the mistake that was key to the club's defeat.

