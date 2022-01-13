Algeria: Death of Mujaheed Othmane Belouizdad - President Tebboune Extends Condolences

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune sent on Wednesday a message of condolences to the family of mujaheed Othmane Belouizdad, died at the age of 92, in which he underlined that the deceased was "the last member of the historical Group of 22."

"Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge with their lives, others are waiting their turn. They have never changed their commitment in the least. It is with immense sadness, but resigned to the will of Allah, that we have learned about the death of the last member of the historical Group of 22, mujaheed Othmane Belouizdad who planned the start of November's Revolution," President Tebboune wrote in his message.

"While bidding farewell to one of the companions of the heroic martyrs who planned the start of November's Revolution, we bow, with deference and gratitude, before their huge sacrifices and we recall the path of the armed struggle that the Algerian people conducted bravely, by drawing from the valiant leaders of the Revolution the values of loyalty and sacrifice for Algeria," added President of the Republic.

"In this painful trial, we offer to you and to his fellow mujahedeen our sincere condolences, praying to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased His holy mercy and to welcome him in His vast paradise among the martyrs," the President of the Republic added.

"O tranquil soul! Return to your Lord, well pleased (with Him) and well pleasing (to Him). So join My servants, and enter My Paradise," President Tebboune concluded his message.