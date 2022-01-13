Sudan: WHO Condemns Attacks On Sudan Hospitals, Medics

Khartoum — The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported 15 attacks and invasions of health facilities and workers since November 2021 in Khartoum and other cities, of which 11 have been confirmed.

WHO director for the eastern Mediterranean region, Ahmed Al Mandhari, condemned the attacks as "a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law," calling for a stop to all activities that endanger the lives of health care workers and patients.

The statement referred to two reported incidents in which military forces raided health care facilities. Most of the attacks ranged from physical assault, obstruction, and violent searches.

He noted reports of arrests of patients and health-care workers, as well as injuries, detention and forced searches of health workers. Next to intercept ambulances, medical staff, and patients.

Last week, the Medical Bodies Coordination organised a protest sit-in at the El Jawda Hospital in El Diyoum El Shargiya and the Khartoum Teaching Hospital in the centre of the city, calling for an end to the repeated violence of government forces against health facilities and medical staff.

During demonstrations last week Joint security forces again stormed the El Arbaeen Hospital in Omdurman and assaulted the patients and staff, causing more injuries according to the Khartoum state Ministry of Health's statement.

The forces also stormed the Emergencies Department of the Khartoum Teaching Hospital and threw tear gas canisters inside.

The Ministry holds "the military coup council" responsible for the safety of the patients and medical staff and called on "all international organisations to document all these incidents that infringe on human rights and violate all international charters and treaties".