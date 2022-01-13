Tunisia: Ennahdha Calls to Protest, Jan. 14

13 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ennahdha movement on Wednesday called to protest on January 14 to reaffirm rejection of the July 25 process and combat what it describes as "an emerging dictatorship."

The movement urged in a press release, its supporters and "all national forces" to massively partake in a "march of determination" along the Habib Bourguiba Avenue downtown Tunis, in rejection to what it considers as "a flagrant violation of freedoms" and a "revival of the spirit of the Revolution, dignity and loyalty to the martyrs."

The movement decries a "coup d'Etat" and demands the release of its leader Noureddine Bhiri who is under house arrest.

It further expressed rejection to "all political instrumentalisation of the health crisis," calling on all those who intend to participate in the January 14 protests to comply with the health protocol.

