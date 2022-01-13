Ghana: Access Bank's "All Walks of Life" Wins Corporate Brand Series Award

Access Bank (Ghana) Plc's online TV series "All Walks of Life" was adjudged best Corporate Brand Series for 2021, by the Ghana Movie Awards.

The award was announced at the virtual Ghana Movie Awards held on Friday, December 31, 2021.

As a Bank committed to positively changing the narrative about Africa through the Creative Arts industry, Access Bank found creative ways of keeping customers engaged, entertained and educated on social, economic and various topical life issues, while directing them to its digital banking products through this online TV series. This helped to mitigate the boredom brought about by the COVID 19 pandemic, which restricted movement and brought the world to a virtual halt.

Remarking on the novel award, Mr Olumide Olatunji, MD of Access Bank said the award was a testament to the Bank's commitment to changing the narrative about Africa.

He noted that, with an increase in internet penetration and a growing desire for online content consumption, Access Bank positioned its brand as a bank of choice for all categories of customers.

"As we build a strong retail banking franchise for our customers in Ghana and across the continent, we want to be part of the conversation and highlight Access Bank's brand position as a lifestyle choice for everyone, no matter the social bracket you belong to," Mr Olatunji said.

He was excited Access Bank could engineer such a beautiful concept; the first of its kind from the banking sector.

Also commenting on the award, Mr Oluwaseun David-Akindele, Ag. Head of Corporate Communications noted that the Bank had made history with its entry into the Ghanaian movie space with this novelty.

"This is an unusual and history-making activity for us as a bank, to be recognized for work done in a non-banking endeavor. An activity that remains the first of its kind in the industry and we are happy we took the lead" he said.

MrAkindele thanked all stakeholders who contributed to this success.

"I use this opportunity to acknowledge Emerge Ghana Ltd, producer of the series, Kasapreko our sponsor, CompuGhana, our advertising partner, the hardworking casts and crew of this entertaining online TV series," he said.

The online TV series which was aired on the Bank's YouTube channel (accessbankghana) featured renowned actors in the Ghanaian movie industry such as AdjeteyAnnang, Nikki Samonas, Roselyn Ngissah, Belinda Dzattah and a host of others.

Operating from 53 business locations across the country, Access Bank continues to build solid long-term relationships with customers based on trust, digital innovations, good customer service and transparency.

The Bank has over the years developed a deep understanding of its customers, delivering excellent services and empowering them to achieve more through financial education.