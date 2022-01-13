Ghana: Church of Pentecost Duayeden Assembly Gets New Building

Duayeden — A new church building for the Duayeden Assembly of the Church of Pentecost, Nsawam Area was on Sunday dedicated in the Eastern Region.

The dedication ceremony was jointly performed by Apostle Francis Yaw Adu, the Nsawam area head of the church and Reverand William Tetteh Wayoe, Adoagyiri District Pastor.

The project was funded through the Community-Based Church Building(CBCB)initiative, grants from the church's general headquarters, area, district and contributions from the local assembly.

In a sermon, Apostle Adu said Christians could not do anything without the help of God and urged them to acknowledge God in all that they do.

"God is good, He has protected us all throughout the years and still doing it," he added.

He commended past presiding elders, current elders and the congregation at Duayeden Assembly for their determination in ensuring the church building was constructed.

The Chief of Duayeden, Nana Kwabena Bram II, commended the church members for the edifice and urged the congregation to support their leadership in promoting their activities.

The Duayeden Assembly was opened by the then District Pastor K.O Amponsah in 1999.

They first worshiped in a classroom and later moved to an erected shed on a land acquired from the late Odikro Nana Kofi Boampong which cost the assembly GH¢1,000.

By the relentless effort of the few members of about 15, they molded blocks, bought gravels and sand for the commencement of the church building.

Deaconess Esther Amponsah of Nsawam District who hails from Duayeden on several occasions gave the church money to buy cement to mold blocks and supported the church in diverse ways.

The General Headquarters gave the assembly a grant of GH₵30,000.00 to start the church building during the era of Apostle Mike Etrue the then area head of Suhum, under the leadership of Pastor William Boachie-Ansah in the year 2015 as CBCB,

Pastor and Mrs William BoachieAnsah donated six hundred blocks worth GH₵1,500.00 to support the building.

The former Suhum Area Head of the church, Rev. A.E.K Ekuban gave the assembly a grant of GH¢11,000.00 to support the project and with additional assistance of the District Pastor William Tetteh Wayoe and wife for the window frames, ceiling joints and plastering.