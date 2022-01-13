Ghana: Travel Restrictions On Non-Ghanaians From South Korea Extended to Feb 3

Ghana has extended the temporary travel restrictions on non-Ghanaians arriving from South Korea to February 3, 2022 as a measure to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MFARI) in Accra on Tuesday.

"To this end, the MFARI wishes to state that the general public should take note of the above and adhere to it accordingly," it said.

According to the John Hopkins University data on COVID-19 which pegged the global statistics at about 313million and 5.5 million as of yesterday, South Korea has a total case count of 674,868 with 6,166 deaths.

It is recalled that Ghana on December 20, last year, placed a travel ban on travellers coming into the country from Israel, Malta and South Korea due to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the world.

The restriction on Israel and South Korea was for 14 days which elapsed about a week ago while that of Malta was indefinite.

In the case of Malta, the ban affects travellers going to the country from Ghana while Ghana would not recognise vaccination certificates from that country.

The travel ban was issued barely a week after the Ghana Airports Company Limited announced new COVID-19 guidelines at the airport after seven cases of the Omicron variant were established within the Ghanaian population.

The guidelines included the surcharge of $3,500 per passenger if any airline brought any unvaccinated persons into the country.

As of last Friday, Ghana had recorded 650 new COVID-19 with active cases now 11,403 bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 152,243, according to the Ghana Health Service.

The country is currently embarking on a mandatory vaccination drive and implementing no-vaccination no-entry policy at public institutions.