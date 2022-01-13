Ghana: NII Yaote Oto-Ga Advises Against Sale of Rawlings Park

13 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Salifu Abdul-Rahaman

The Dzase of the Ga Paramount Stool, Nii Yaote Oto-Ga II, has expressed concern over rumour that the Rawlings Park in the Central Business District of Accra has been earmarked for sale to an individual.

He appealed to the Chief Executive of Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to stop the sale of the property to an individual because it was an asset belonging to the Ga state.

The Ga Dzasetse said this in Accra on Thursday at a get-together organised by the Dzasetse and the Concern Royals of Ga State to chart a way forward into the new year.

Nii Oto-Ga II said he believed that the claim over the proposed sale of the Rawlings Park remained a rumour because it would not be in the interest of the Ga State for such an asset to be sold to an individual.

Present at the get-together were the elders of the four ruling houses of Ga: Abola We, Piam TeikoTsuru We, Tackie Kommey We and Amugu We.

They all took their turns to pledge their unflinching support to Boni Nii Tackie Adama Latse II.

On December 23, Nii Latse IIin a Christmas and New Year goodwill message said he was "validly installed Ga Mantse, having gone through all the appropriate long established customary practices and rites."

"I am also the legitimate gazetted Ga Mantse since 2015," he stressed.

Earlier at a press conference in November last year in Accra, Dzasetse Nii Oto- Ga II referred to an order in a ruling by a Fast Track Court in Kumasi on November 11, to restore the name of Nii Tackie Adama Latse II into the Register of Chiefs at the National House of Chiefs within 14 days.

At the press conference, the Dzasetse said, "with the order by the High Court for the reinstatement of Nii Latse II into the National Register of Chiefs, it is the considered view of the Dzase that the Minister of Chieftaincy Affairs, the regional minister who doubles as the Chairman of Regional Security Council, the Inspector General of Police would assist in order for Boni Nii Tackie Adama Latse II to re-occupy both the Stool House and the Ga Mantse Palace now that his name has been reinstated as Ga Mantse in the National Register of Chiefs on the orders of the High Court."

