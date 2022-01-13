Ghana: GSTS Old Boys Raise Funds for Renovation of Technical Department

A total of GHC130, 000.00 was raised on Friday by the Accra Chapter of the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) alumni (GAA) for the renovation of the technical department of the school located in Takoradi, Western Region.

The amount was realised at a fundraising ceremony held in Accra under the theme: "Quality Secondary Technical Education, the key to Ghana's Development".

Addressing the gathering, the immediate past Accra Chapter president of the GAA, Mr Daniel Kwadwo Teye, said the school approached the group for support to prepare candidates for the West African Senior Secondary Examination (WASSCE).

He said, "In line with GAA Global Policy, we identified the need to revamp the technical department of the school".

He lamented that some investigations and consultations revealed that the department on which the school drew its relevance was inadequately resourced and was deteriorating at a faster rate.

This, Mr Teye said, prompted the group to take the step of providing financial resources for the technical department of the GSTS under the GAA Endowment Fund.

He expressed gratitude to sponsors, donors and members of the Accra Chapter of the GSTS Alumni for their support.

In his remarks, chairperson of the GAA Board of Trustees and Endowment Fund, Dr Amos Ofori Quaah, underscored the need for individuals to always give to their alma mater, adding that "In legacy giving, we leave a gift that can be invested and will continue in perpetuity, making a lasting impact on generations yet to come."

New executives for the GAA Accra Chapter were inducted into office during the event.

The newly chosen president, Mr Ernest Kwame Tsatsu Tamakloe, in his inaugural speech assured that he, together with his team would collectively follow positive steps of previous executives who have set best standards in achieving the most desired comfort for current students of the school.

"As we embark on endowing the GAA Fund to revamp technical education at GSTS, we pledge to continue the efforts of our predecessors to achieve this vision.

"Our mission for 2022 is to deepen the efforts of our predecessors in improving member participation for far reaching outcomes as an association," he added.