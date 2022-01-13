Ghana: First Sky Group 19th Annual Thanksgiving Held in Accra

The First Sky Group has organised its 19th anniversary and thanksgiving service in Accra to show gratitude to God for his protection and guidance.

It was on the theme "Out of God's abundance, we have received grace upon grace- John 1:16".

Preaching the sermon in Accra last Sunday, the General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, called on Christians to be grateful and give thanks to God at all times.

"God wants us to show gratitude to him in everything that we do," he added.

He urged Christians to forgive those who offended them and make a difference in the lives of others by impacting them positively," he said.

Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resource, who represented President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the government was committed to building a strong and healthy economy to withstand any greater catastrophe in future.

She said the government was also committed to creating sustainable private sector through policies and programmes for sustainable national development.

Ms Dapaah said the group had partnered with government in the area of healthcare by supporting kidney patients, and through them the first ever kidney transplant operation in Ghana was also done.

He commended the CEO of the group, Mr Kutortse, for being the first to donate towards the construction of the National Cathedral complex, a project to show appreciation and trust to God.

The CEO urged the government to consider making at least two sessions of dialysis a part of the medical services covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme to improve the quality of life of patients.

"This is achievable because partial coverage of dialysis treatment cost is being practised in other countries including Kenya and South Africa," he added.

He recalled that in 2017, the First Sky Group decided to support the dialysis unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra by paying off all the medical bills of all patients at the facility.

"Since the inception of the programme to date, the First Sky Group has spent GHC20,000,000.00 on free dialysis project,"Mr Kutortse added.

In attendance were dignitaries such as the Vice President of Liberia, Ms Jewel Howard Taylor, Ministers of States, Members of Parliament, the clergy, judiciary and staff of the company.