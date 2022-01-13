Ghana: Hearts Handed Easy FA Cup Draw

Defending MTN FA Cup champions Hearts of Oak have been drawn against Division One League (DOL) side, Golden Kicks FC at the round of 32 stage of the FA Cup competition.

The Phobians would engage them at the Accra Sports Stadium when the competition resumes on the weekend of January 18-20.

The round of 32 stage has 11 Premier League clubs against 16 DOL and five second division teams.

In other pairings, Nania FC will face Dreams FC, King Faisal host Karela United, Aduana Stars play Berekum Freedom Fighters,

Real Athletico takes on Legon Cities, Hearts of Lions will line up against Vision FC as Akatsi All Stars cross swords with Kotoku Royals FC.

Elsewhere, Skyy FC will clash with Eleven Wise, Asokwa Deportivo will take on Kumawuman United, Ebusua Dwarfs host First Klass FC, Berekum Chelsea play Bofoakwa Tano FC and Bibiani GoldStars facing Bechem United.

The rest are games between Nzema Kotoko and Elmina Sharks, Real Tamale United against Wa Suntaa FC, Bolga All Stars SC against Tamale City, Jinijini Eagles Soccer Academy against Young Apostles.