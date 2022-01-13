Ghana: Covid-19 Up By 650 New Cases

Ghana has recorded 650 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.

The country's active cases is now 11,403, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 152,243 as of last Friday.

The Service has also indicated that there are 39 people in severe conditions and nine in critical state.

According to the GHS, 139,508 people have recovered from the virus but unfortunately, 1,332 people have died as a result of the infection.

The service said it had so far conducted 2,168,003 tests since the outbreak of the disease in March 2020 with a positivity rate of 7.0 per cent.

On the regional case count, Greater Accra leads with active cases of 6,977 after recording 84,714 cases out of which 77,427 have recovered and have been discharged,

This is followed by Ashanti with 22,099 cases and 21,029 recoveries and discharges; Western Region with 7,558 recoveries out of 8,119 cases while Central Region has 5,342 cases with 4,813 recoveries and discharges.

The Service also said that the Eastern Region has confirmed cases of 6,903 with 6,560 recoveries and discharges while Oti has 843 recoveries with 914 cases.

It also stated that the Bono East Region has recorded 2,875 cases out of which 2,542 people have recovered and have been discharged.

The Volta Region, the GHS said has a total of 5,744 cases out of which 5,465 were recoveries and discharges, thereby leaving the region with 198 active cases.

The Bono Region has a total 2,047 recoveries and discharges out of 2,240 cases leaving it with 103 active cases.

The Ahafo Region has 1,119 cases with 1,029 recoveries while Savannah Region has 291 cases with 259 recoveries.

North East has 318 cases with 272 recoveries, Northern has 1,808 cases with 1,760 recoveries while Western North has 1,094 cases with 1,008 recoveries.

The Service said the Upper East Region has 1,644 cases with 1,465 recoveries, the Upper West has 805 cases with 709 recoveries while the International travellers (KIA) has 6,214 cases with 4,722 recoveries.

The GHS has therefore called for stricter enforcement of the COVID-19 safety protocols to help combat the pandemic.

The Service has also appealed to unvaccinated members of the public to go in for the COVID-19 jab to ensure that the country's target for herd immunity was achieved, while preventing the vaccines from going bad.