Ghana: Western Regional Minister Endorses American Football

13 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah believes the introduction of American football in the region would be of great benefit to the youth and country as a whole.

He made the statement during a visit by the Director of Development at the Ghana American Football Federation (GAFF), Mr. Mohammed Osman on Monday.

The visit was aimed at officially introducing the sport to the minister as well as explore possible innovations to expand the game in the region.

According to the Minister, the game has a lot of economical benefits when properly introduced.

He said American football is an exceptional sport that improves the well-being and health athletes and capable ofcreating opportunities to Ghanaians.

"The game is welcomed to the region; it is my interest that the game will attract more investors to the region. I believe there is a great investor-driven factor being brought to the region," he said.

However, he urged the GAFF, to outline plans to expand the game to other regions as well.

"The American football is a great game; I would encourage you to put out measures and ideas that will help expand it to other regions for Ghanaians to benefit," he stated.

Mr Okyere Darko-Mensah also hoped some lands would be made available for the development of a facility for the sport.

The Director of Development for GAFF, Mr. Mohammed Osman expressed his gratitude to the minister for the support.

He said the federation was open to all local and foreign investors across the globe,adding that the promotion and development of the discipline requires financial support.

"We call on all companies, corporate entities, sports enthusiasts to come on board to support our activities aims at developing the game across the regions," he stressed.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X