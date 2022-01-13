Egypt: Mulla - Intensifying Cooperation With Arabia in Mining

13 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Petroleum Tarek el Mulla asserted, during talks with Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, intensifying cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the mining industry.

This came during a session of talks on the sidelines of Future Mineral Summit in Riyadh.

The meeting tackled a number of mining issues of mutual interest including the Nubian Shield between Egypt, Sudan and Saudi Arabia, according to the Ministry of Petroleum on Thursday.

Alkhorayef lauded the Egyptian participation in the event.

Both ministers asserted the importance of construction to achieve the goals of both countries to increase the revenues of organic industry.

They also asserted their keenness boosting the joint efforts in the field of mining industry.

After the talks, Mulla visited the Egyptian pavilion in the event which displays the Egyptian strategy to develop the Egyptian mining sector.

MENA

