Africa: Sisi - We Are Ready to Transfer Expertise to African States

13 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi stressed Egypt's preparedness to transfer its expertise to African countries to help them and encourage others to support them.

"It is our duty towards them and this is considered a human right to them," he said while responding to a question by the United Nations resident coordinator in Egypt during a meeting with development partners on the fringe of the World Youth Forum in Sharm El Sheikh.

He said Egypt focuses on pushing forward three main sectors in the coming period; namely technology-intensive industries, agriculture, and communications and information technology.

He stressed Egypt is exerting strenuous efforts to realize more progress in these sectors in the coming period.

Meanwhile, he called for shrinking imports through encouraging the private sector to produce imported products.

He added if this happens within the coming two or three years, Egypt will save up to dlrs 30 billion paid for imports.

This will also create jobs, he added.

He noted that Egypt started working on developing communications and information technology almost three years ago and managed to jump from 40th position to 3rd at the African level with regard to internet speed.

He referred to upgrading the infrastructure of universities and schools to launch e-learning.

As for agriculture, he said 3 million feddans will be valid for cultivation within two years maximum, but "we need the support of international organizations.

