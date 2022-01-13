Egypt: Sisi - We Adopt Integrated Mechanism to Awareness Issue

13 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted on Wednesday that the state pays attention to the awareness issue via an integrated mechanism that includes family, home, school, university, worship places, drama and media.

Sisi made the remarks during a meeting as part of the activities of the World Youth Forum with a number of foreign Egyptian and international correspondents in the presence of Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli and a number of ministers and Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Abbas Kamel.

The meeting included an open discussion between Sisi and the foreign correspondents, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

