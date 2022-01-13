Egypt Receives 1 Million Astrazeneca Vaccine Doses

Higher Education Minister and Acting Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said Egypt received early Thursday one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine offered by Argentina.

This falls within the framework of marking the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between Egypt and Argentina.

He said the shipment will undergo needed tests.

He noted that a delegation of Argentina's embassy in Cairo, topped by Ambassador Eduardo Antonio Varela, was at the airport to receive the shipment.

MENA