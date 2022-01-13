Egypt: Sisi - IMF Imposed No Obligatory Track On Egypt

13 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has stressed that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has shown full understanding in dealing with Egypt and has not obligated Cairo to adopt any obligatory tracks.

The president made his statements on Wednesday during a meeting with development partners on the side-lines of the World Youth Forum (WYF), currently hosted by Sharm El Sheikh.

He explained that Egypt has completed the first and second phases of the economic reform program and it continues to carry out reforms.

Egypt is one of the first countries that had contributions to international organizations, including the United Nations, the African Union and the Arab League, and still has ongoing cooperation with these bodies.

The president praised the Egyptian people who helped the government to implement such reforms, noting that the reforms achieved before the outbreak of Covid-19 helped overcome the repercussions of the pandemic.

Egypt has launched the 100 Million Healthy Lives Initiative for four years through making use of the World Health Organization's expertise to make tests for more than 70 million Egyptian citizens.

