Tunisia: Covid-19 - 12 Schools Closed in Ben Arous Due Coronavirus

Tunis/Tunisia — 12 schools have been closed in the governorate of Ben Arous due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Classes were suspended in the Mongi Slim middle school in Sidi Rezig, the Farhat Hached high school in Rades, the Boumhel middle school, the Megrine model school, the Rachidia high school in El Mourouj, the nouvelle médina 3 high school, the Essalem school in Boumhel, the El Mourouj 6 middle school, the Ibn Khaldoun high school in Rades, the Ibn Rachik high school in Ezzahra, the Abdelrazak Hammami high school in Ben Arous and the Amal primary school in El Bassatine.

Several classes have also been suspended in other various schools.