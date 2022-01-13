South Africa: How Fast Will the ANC Fall, Part Four - What Real Growth in SA Would Look Like

12 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By John Matisonn

By damaging the economy, State Capture cost many South African jobs indirectly. But it also caused severe damage that is direct and measurable because so many of the corrupt contracts cut out South African suppliers to replace them with imports. In five articles this week, John Matisonn assesses the crisis in SA politics and the reforms needed to turn it around.

Dr Rob Davies, former president Jacob Zuma's trade and industry minister, is blunt. Days before he retired, Davies confirmed: "Every bent contract goes to an importer at the expense of local companies."

Total job losses from this inverted "import substitution" easily reach tens of thousands. When Zuma innocently asks, "What did I do wrong?", that's a good place to start.

Late last year, a fake news campaign claimed that South African unemployment rose from 1.6 million in 1994 to 20.9 million in 2020. The claim went viral before Africa Check was able to show it was false. Many probably still believe it.

The bad faith of such campaigners is obvious, but the truth is bad enough.

On the expanded definition, which includes people who have stopped looking for work, unemployment grew from 4.16 million in 1994 to 9.3 million...

