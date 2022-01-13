South Africa: SA Records 6,762 New Covid-19 Cases, 181 Deaths

13 January 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 6 762 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour reporting cycle, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 540 891.

According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), this increase represents a 15.5% positivity rate.

A further 181 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92 830 to date.

"The majority of new cases today are from the Western Cape (28%), followed by Gauteng (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%, Eastern Cape accounted for 11%, Limpopo 5%; Free State, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and the North West each accounted for 4% respectively of today's new cases," the NICD said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hospital admissions have increased by 316.

The Department of Health administered at least 72 871 more COVID-19 vaccinations by 5pm on Wednesday.

The total number of vaccinations administered is now 28 585 930.

