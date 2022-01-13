Nigeria: Oversight Function of Legislators Not Witch-Hunt, Says Niger Speaker

Minna — The Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, has stated that the oversight function of legislators should not be construed as a witch hunt exercise, "rather a legislative tool that could correct wrong doings in the system for socio economic growth of the society."

Wuse made the remarks in a welcome address to the state lawmakers that resumed their legislative duties for the year 2022 last Tuesday.

According to him, "We have a mandate as elected representatives to enhance the economic growth of our state, and this can only be achieved through effective oversight," urging "All committees to ensure that oversight is carried out on quarterly basis on the activities of the MDAs."

He disclosed that the leadership of the assembly would develop a template and timetable to receive and discuss the report and findings of all standing committees, and as such, challenged his colleagues to "rise to our responsibility and do just what is right.

"I urge all committees with outstanding assignments to ensure quick completion of those assignments as this is our primary duty."

Wuse disclosed that the Assembly has so far passed 38 bills into law out of which 32 have been assented to by the governor, pointing out that nine other bills, including a private member bill to repeal the edict establishing the Board for the control and monitoring of prices, and replace it with the Niger State Price Control and Monitoring Board, and other matters are before various committees.

The Speaker also read the letter from Governor Abubakar Bello in which he appointed the chairman and members of the State Independent Electoral Commission for the approval of the Assembly.