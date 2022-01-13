Africa: Senegal V Guinea - Who Will Make It Through?

Senegal Teranga Lions and Guinea Syli Nationale lock horns in Group B Matchday 2 of the ongoing TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

The Western Africa Derby will be decisive, as the winner will pave way to the Round of 16, after both sides secured identical 1-0 victories in their opening matches over Zimbabwe and Malawi respectively.

Match Card

Date: 14 January 2022

Time: 14:00 local time (13:00 GMT)

Venue: Bafoussam Omnisport Stadium, Bafoussam.

Group: B

Match: Senegal vs Guinea

Senegal - To prove a point

After waiting for so late to win their opener against Zimbabwe, the Teranga Lions will hope for another win to prove their tag as one of the tournament favorites.

History on their side, as they won the previous two AFCON encounters against neighbors Guinea, but Aliou Cisse knows well history means nothing in such tournaments.

What they said

Aliou Cisse (Coach, Senegal)

"When Senegal play Guinea its always an exciting match, a Derby to watch. Our aim is to win every game, but we have to remember they are equally very strong side. I have always told our players we have no small teams in the competition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Senegal Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I played against Guinea Coach Kaba Diawara 24 years ago and we know each other well. However, on the pitch things will be different as we both want to win.,

Joseph Lopy (Player, Senegal)

"It will be a tough Derby as we know each other well. Our aim is to get the three points and build from the win against Zimbabwe. We have prepared well, and we are very motivated for the crucial match.

Guinea - Time for more

The win over Malawi was a huge morale boaster for Kaba Diawara's side, and they know that another one over favorites enegal would mean nothing but a place in the next round, and a message that Syli Nationale is here for business.

Diawara will once again rely on his leader Naby Keita, the first game's winner scorer Issiaga Sylla and striker Mohamed Bayo to threaten Senegal's defence.

What they said

Kaba Diawara (Coacj, Guinea)

"We are excited to be playing against Senegal in a Derby. Senegal is a big team, and we don't expect an easy game, but we know nothing is impossible. We are determined to get three points, and I have urged the players to be vigilant as we want to avoid the mistakes we did against Malawi."

Mohamed Bayo (Forward, Guinea)

"It is a very important game and as players we know that. We know each other as players, but on the pitch, we want to give 100 percent and make our fans happy. Our opponents are a very good and established side."