Tunis/Tunisia — Jendouba governorate logged 1 more COVID-19 fatality out of a total of 6 patients hospitalized in the local hospital, the local health directorate announced on Thursday, adding that the deceased as well as the 5 hospitalised patients were all non-vaccinated.

The positivity rate has reached 10.7% in the governorate, according to the same source.

Tabarka comes 1st in terms of recorded infection cases, followed by Ain Drahem, Oued Mliz and Jendouba.