Mali Accuses French Military of Breaching Airspace, Violating Sanctions

13 January 2022
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Annie Risemberg

Bamako — Mali has accused France of breaching its airspace and threatened unspecified consequences if it happens again.

Mali's military government Wednesday condemned France for flying a military plane into the country from Ivory Coast this week.

In a statement, government spokesman Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga called the flight Tuesday from Abidjan to Mali's city of Gao a "clear breach" of its airspace.

Maiga also accused the French military plane of switching off its communication with Mali's aviation authorities.

He threatened consequences if the incident is repeated, saying Mali's government would "refuse any liability relating to the risks to which the perpetrators of these practices could expose themselves."

A French military official, who refused to be named, denied the claims to Agence France-Presse, saying all procedures were respected and that Malian authorities had approved the flight.

The French military maintains a base in Gao, to help Mali fight Islamist insurgents, after gradually withdrawing troops from other bases in northern Mali.

The statement came just hours after a West African aviation authority accused the French military plane of violating regional sanctions against Mali.

The Dakar, Senegal-based Agency for Aerial Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar also told Mali's National Civil Aviation Agency it was not notified of the flight in advance.

The Economic Community of West African States Sunday banned transport and trade between member states and Mali after the military leaders delayed elections.

Leaders of Mali's August 2020 coup promised elections in February but last week announced a plan to hold the polls in 2026.

France is supporting the ECOWAS sanctions against Mali and its national airline, Air France, Wednesday suspended all flights to Mali until further notice.

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X