Kenya: Compounds in Marijuana Preventing Covid-19 Infection

13 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Can cannabis help fight COVID-19?

Certain compounds found in marijuana prevented the COVID-19 virus from penetrating human cells, according to a laboratory study published this week, in the Journal of Nature Products. The researchers found that two compounds found in hemp - cannabigerolic acid and cannabidiolic, labelled CBGA and CBDA respectively, bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike, blocking the deadly virus from infecting people.

The study was led by Richard van Breemen - a researcher with Oregon State's Global Hemp Innovation Center in the College of Pharmacy and Linus Pauling Institute, in collaboration with scientists at the Oregon Health & Science University.

In a statement, Van Breeman said "These compounds are common and readily available and can be taken orally and have a long history of safe use in humans." He also noted that resistant variants of the virus could still emerge amid the widespread use of cannabinoids but the combination of vaccines and CBDA and CBGA treatment could make it even more difficult for the virus to infect people.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X