Tanzania: Kagera Readies for School Re-Opening

KAGERA Regional Education Officer (REO), Mr Khalifa Shemahonge, has appealed to parents to make use of few remaining days before opening of schools to ensure that they enroll their children in school.

"All necessary logistics had already been completed before the schools re-open next Monday. Eight Councils in Kagera Region have successfully completed construction of 881 classrooms a project that cost a total of 17.6bn/-, which is part of the Tanzania Covid-19 Socioeconomic Response Plan (TCRP)," he said.

He explained that a total of 51,173 pupils are expected to be enrolled in Form One. Out of the number, 25,685 are boys and 25,488 others are girls.

Mr Shemahonge also said at least 81,462 pupils were expected to be enrolled in Standard One. Out of the number, 40,539 are boys and 40,923 others are girls.

He also said a total of 80,435 pupils are expected to be enrolled in Nursery schools including 40,421 boys and 40,014 girls.

He commended the Councils for teaming up with Ward Councilors to complete the task before the December 31 deadline while urging them to keep up the good work.

"As part of the government's commitment to continue boosting education and health, especially in rural areas, President Samia Suluhu Hassan recently allocated over 20bn/- to Kagera region for the construction of classrooms and health infrastructures. Each of us has a duty to support the government in the implementation of the projects," he said.

Giving a breakdown, he said 709 classrooms were for secondary schools, a project that cost a total of 14.1bn/- while 172 classrooms were for satellite schools costing 3.4bn/-.

The project also involved the construction of various infrastructures including two hostels for pupils with special needs (180m/-), seven residential houses for health workers (630m/-), three emergency wards (900m/-) and an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) (250m/-).

"The projects cost 19.6bn/- allocated through the Tanzania Covid-19 Socioeconomic Response Plan (TCRP). This is to ensure that the classrooms are not congested and the students are learning in a comfortable and conducive environment," he said.