Tanzania: Samia Wants Classified State Information Handled With Care

13 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has asked Ministers and their deputies to be discreet with all issues related to governmental documents.

In a special meeting with the Ministers on Thursday in Dodoma, the President said that it is a shameful thing for governmental documents to be exposed on social media and thus instructing the ministers to work on the matter

"There must be privacy within the government, whether a matter is classified or not it must end within the government," President Samia warned.

Delivering various instructions to both the newly reshuffled cabinet, President Samia also ordered the former Minister of Land, Housing and Human Settlement, William Lukuvi to cooperate with the Prime Minister in Sectorial coordination of various Ministries and governmental institutes.

On the 8th of January this year the President made some changes in the cabinet where she removed Mr Lukuvi from the post of a Minister citing that he will be given another task and replaced him with Angelina Mabula.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X