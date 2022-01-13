Tanzania: Mara DC Wants All Selected Students Report to Their Schools

MARA Regional Commissioner Ali Hapi has ordered that all students who were selected to join Form One must report to their respective schools next Monday even if they yet to acquire uniforms.

The RC made the order during a ceremony to hand over 113 classrooms in Rorya District, stressing that: "Children who don't have uniforms yet should report to their secondary schools while wearing their primary school uniforms for sometime as their parents continue to find the needed uniforms."

Mr Hapi affrimed that shortage of classrooms was no longer a challenge, something which enabled to make a single selection of all successful pupils.

He clarified that 113classrooms have been constructed through the funds allocated from the Covid-19 relief package from the IMF.

"And implementation of classrooms construction project has been don within three months. Thus, there is no any barrier for children to join the secondary education" he insisted.

According to him, Rorya is the first District in the region to construct the classrooms, commending the work done by its Commissioner (DC), Mr Juma Chikoka, while describing him as a hardworking man, creative and responsive.

Commenting on enrolment of standard one pupils, the RC warned teachers who have been asking parents to make some contributions while misleading them that 'free education initiative' has been cancelled.

He urged members of the public to help in telling each other that the initiative is here to stay, insisting the initiative meant to provide free education from nursery to Form Four level.

Giving the details on the classrooms construction, the Rorya DC said the District received a total of 2bn/- for the the project which has been implemented by 100 per cent.

He expressed his gratitude to President Samia Suluhu Hassan following her efforts to acquire the funds from the IMF, affirming that apart from addressing the shortage, classrooms construction project also created 1,219 temporary employments.