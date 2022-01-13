Kenya: NGOs and Government Posted Highest Vacancies in 2021 - Report

Nairobi — Non-governmental organizations(NGOs) and the government sector had the highest number of job vacancies in the first seven months of 2021, a report by Brighter Monday has revealed.

The two sectors scored 18 percent each followed by Education, Healthcare , Banking and IT sectors which reported 16, 8, 7 and 6 percent respectively.

Increased job openings in the two sectors were attributed to the renowned prevalence of international and local NGO and Civil Society organizations in Kenya.

The BrighterMonday bulletin, which analysed 9,474 job listings, 625,014 job applications, and 18,675 job listings in the period, said that the number of job applications in these fields was nonetheless, reported lowest at 5 percent compared to jobs in the IT and Technology industry which were the most sought after at 11 percent.

Jobs in the Manufacturing and banking sectors also topped as those which were most sought after at 10 percent.

Notably, the hospitality and hotel industry was among the top five industries high in demand but had fewer job postings, the report added highlighting the demand-supply gap in the sector which is still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Digitisation of work due to Covid-19 has removed the geographic limitation for these roles. by extension, the same reason could create high demand because globalization and remote work create capacity," the report states.

Overall, the report notes that the month of January 2021 saw an increase in job applications across most sectors.

September and October 2021 recorded the highest number of job listings respectively while the majority of job seekers applied for jobs between mid-year to November.

According to BrighterMonday CEO Emmanuel Mutuma, data remains a critical tool to help employers plan their hiring and expose job seekers to relevant trends to help them apply for jobs strategically.

"This bulletin is the first volume of a series of research that reviews hiring and application patterns to help our audiences leverage useful research to make more informed choices," Mutuma said.