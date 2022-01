Fintech Farm, a newly launched fintech startup based in the U.K. that creates digital banks in emerging markets, confirmed to TechCrunch today that it has raised $7.4 million in seed funding.

The seed round was led by Flyer One Ventures and Solid. TA Ventures, Jiji, u.ventures and AVentures Capital also participated. The company said it plans to use the investment to launch neobanks in eight countries over the next 24 months.