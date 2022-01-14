Uganda: Police Signs Kalanda As Muluuli Replacement

Police FC has braced up its attacking options with the signing of former Express striker Frank Kalanda on a free transfer, as a like for like signing with Brian Muluuli.

Kalanda, who has been without a club since leaving Express at the end of last season, has agreed to a six-month contract with the Cops.

Police FC has not made an official communication about the move, but the striker has been training with the first team and is expected to be among the squad that will play their Uganda Cup Round of 64 game against Bushenyi Veterans FC in mid-January.

The striker's addition is a welcome boost for Police as he adds to the available options including Juma Balinya and Herman Wasswa and helps fill the void left by Muluuli.

Muluuli left for Tanzania Premier League club Mtibwa Sugar on a one-and-a-half-year contract, after a year with Abdallah Mubiru's side.

He joined Police from Kitara Football club in January 2021. He hit the ground running scoring eight times as he helped the club finish a respectable sixth.

This season, Muluuli had scored three goals in eight games and had also provided two assists, the latest coming in a 1-0 victory over UPDF FC for Emmanuel Mugume's cross.

Kalanda comes in with a wealth of experience and potency in front of goal after stints with URA FC, Tooro United and Rayon Sport before featuring in Express' title triumph last season.

Though he played a bit-part in the title winning campaign, he scored 16 goals in 46 games for the Red Eagles across two seasons.

It is no secret that Police endured a frustrating start to the season, lacking options in attack as they lost their opening six games of the season, before some bit of form from Juma Balinya helped to restore a bit of hope.

Derrick Kakooza, Henry Kisekka and Ben Ocen's departure at the end of last season were a huge blow, and with Muluuli unsettled, it is no surprising that Abdallah Mubiru's side scored only five goals in their opening 10 games of the season.