Uganda: 150 Days in Parliament - Rwampara's Molly Asiimwe Ranked Best Woman MP in Ankole

The Rwampara Woman Member of Parliament Molly Asiimwe Musiime has emerged the best performing legislators among district women representatives that hail from Ankole sub region.

This is according to a report released this week by the Ankole Political Activists Club(APAC)a research organization in western Uganda.

Ankole sub region is comprised of 12 districts including Buhweju, Bushenyi, Ibanda, Isingiro, Kazo, Kiruhura, Mbarara, Mitooma, Ntungamo, Rwampara, Rubirizi and Sheema.

According to the score card Rwampara's Asiimwe and Ntungamo's Joselyn Bata Kamateneti top the list with 78% and 77.7% respectively whereas Kesande Bataringaya representing Rubirizi district came third with 70% Sheema's rosemary Nyakikongoro got 68%, Annet Mugisha of Bushenyi at 60% and Ritah Bwahika of Mbarara city at 58%.

The poor performers according to the research are Mitooma's Juliet Bashisha with 40%, Buhweju's Oliver Katwesigye Koyekyenga at 17.2%, Jovanice Rwenduru of Kiruhura 26% and Ibanda's Jane Bainomugisha trailing with 13%.

The assessment attributed Molly Asiimwe and Kamateneti's 's performance to interventions like supporting health services through starting up community insurance schemes, fighting land grabbing in the district, extending clean water to water-stressed areas, supporting skills and talent development among others.

According to the researchers, the assessment is based on the MPs' media engagement, community presence and response to people's outcries, ensuring that there are services in their areas, participation in parliamentary plenaries, among others all in line with the four major functions of a legislator.

According to the Ankole Political Activists Club media and community affairs officer, Aron Ainomugisha regular assessments are geared towards holding leaders accountable and informing their electorates about their achievements and failures monthly, quarterly and annually.

"We can't and won't allow leaders to sit and relax, enjoying salaries yet Ugandans aren't getting services. We will objectively check them," Ainomugisha said.

He said the perimeters and approaches deployed during the research include vox pops, community based observation and services, engaging different leaders supposed to support MPs as they execute their four functions, visiting predecessors' records, physical visits to hotspots, media reports and parliament reports.