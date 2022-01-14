Tanzania: Ex-Works Minister Kiula Passes On

FORMER Minister, who served during the second phase administration, Nalaila Kiula (77) passed away yesterday morning while undergoing medical treatment at Regency Medical Centre in Dar es Salaam.

The ex-minister, who was the longest-serving Member of Parliament for Iramba Constituency in Singida region, also served as the Works and Home Affairs Minister during President Ali Hassan Mwinyi's tenure between 1985 to 1990's.

The retired minister's firstborn, Amani Kiula, confirmed the death of his father on Thursday, noting that his father was diagnosed with pneumonia before he passed away at around 3.00 am. "On January 7, this year, our father fell sick and was rushed to Sanitas Hospital in Mikocheni and he was discharged the same day. "Between then and until his death, he was unwell and was several times taken to the same hospital before being referred to Regency," said Amani.

According to Amani, at around 3.00 am their mother phoned them, informing them that the condition of their father had deteriorated. They left for the hospital and arrived at the sad news of the death."

According to him, the de- ceased is survived by a widow, four children and four grandchildren.

Amani said that the funeral arrangements are going on at the residence of the former minister located at Coca-Cola Mikocheni in Dar es Salaam. His burial will be held at his home village in Iramba, Singida region.

The deceased's son prayed to God to rest the soul of their father in peace, calling upon family, friends among other relatives to join the family to mourn their loving father.

In 1999, Kiula and four of his colleagues were charged for causing a loss of 3.4bn/- between 1992 and 1995 through contracts for two road construction assignments.

The ex-minister was charged alongside his then Permanent Secretary Dr George Mlingwa, becoming among the first people to be charged for corruption-related cases. In this case, Kiula was later acquitted.

Between 1968 and 1971, Kiula joined the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) for his Bachelor of Arts in Education degree course.

He began his teaching career in 1974 to 1976 at Mirambo Secondary School and later joined Moshi Technical School (1978- 1979).

In 1979, the former Minister joined the University of Reading in the United Kingdom for his Postgraduate in Education. In 1980 he became a tutor at Kleruu Teachers College Iringa Municipality.

Kiula started his political journey in 1981 when he vied for a Parliamentary seat through Iramba Constituency and in 1987 he was appointed Deputy Minister for Regional Administration. He served as Mbeya Regional Commissioner from 1988 to 1990.

From 1990 to 1992 he was appointed as Home Affairs Minister before he was transferred to Works ministry in 1992, a docked he served up to 1995.

The former Minister maintained his seat as the Iramba Member of Parliament until the year 2000's. From 2000's to his death he has been engaging in entrepreneurial activities.