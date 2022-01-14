Tanzania: Armed Robbery Suspect Injures Three Police

THREE police officers in Iringa have been injured by an armed robbery suspect identified as Godson Kahemela.

Kahemela is also alleged to have been involved in cases of breaking into various houses in Iringa municipality, getting away with some valuables.

Iringa Regional Police Commander (RPC) Allan Bukumbi told journalists that the incident occurred on January 6 this year at around 1am at Ipogolo area in Iringa Town.

"While he was being arrested he injured the police officers using his machete with writings 'Kifo' etched on it, meaning he was ready to commit murder as he wanted to do to the police officers when he was arrested," he said.

He said despite being injured, the police managed to arrest him and after searching his room he was found with a stolen motorcycle, a 22-inch television set, a mattress, a gas cylinder, a subwoofer and an iron machine.

In another incident, the RPC said that police in collaboration with Ruaha National Park game rangers have arrested Ezekiel Patrick (43) and George Ng'umbi (25), transporting 17 pieces of elephant tusks and two elephant teeth and a hippopotamus tusk, all valued at more than 245m/-.

Senior Officer at Ruaha National Park Yasin Sharif said that counting the pieces of tusks seized showed approximately seven elephants were killed.

In another incident, the RPC said that the police have arrested 40 illegal immigrants from Ethiopia who entered the country through Namanga border heading to Tunduma, Mbeya.

He said the illegal immigrants were arrested on January 12 this year aboard a vehicle number T517 DJY, owned by Deogtatus Kiambo who resides in Moshi, Kilimanjaro. The vehicle was abandoned along Iringa -Mbeya road at the Ugwachanya area.

Iringa Regional Immigration Officer, Agnes Luziga warned people who assist illegal immigrants, stressing that they are well organized to make sure that such people do not cross Iringa borders.

In another incident, Com- mander Bukumbi said the Police Force arrested Yahaya Kidanga (34) with 33 kilogrammes of bhangi. He said all the suspects will be taken to court.