Tanzania: Nape Satisfied With Improving Condition of Injured Journalists

MINISTER for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Nape Nnauye, has visited journalists admitted at Bugando Zonal Hospital in Mwanza Region yesterday, following a grisly car crash on Tuesday.

Nape was pleased with their condition, saying the casualties are receiving 'marvelous care,'

He said the condition of the journalists injured during the grisly car crash which claimed the lives of 14 people, was improving. The hospitalized injured journalists are Tunu Herman and Vanny Charles.

Five journalists died on Tuesday after the car they were traveling in collided head-on with a Toyota Hiace at the Nyamikoma area in Busega District in Simiyu Region.

"I am pleased to see that they are improving after get- ting treatment, and at least they can now talk," Minister Nnauye stated.

He congratulated doctors of the hospital and all health staff for offering good services to the wounded journalists.

Mr Nnauye also thanked the regional administration for various efforts they did to help the injured so that they get better.

Mwanza Regional Commissioner, Robert Gabriel thanked the minister for visiting the injured and commended the doctors and other health staff for working tirelessly to save the lives of the injured journalists.

The regional commissioner thanked the Sixth-Phase Government for buying modern health equipment that has been used to treat the injured within Mwanza, thus avoiding seeking such services outside the region or the country.

On his part, the Managing Director of the hospital, Dr Fabian Massaga, said the condition of the injured journalists was improving, and specialist doctors were continuing to provide services so that their health can stabilize further.

Dr Massaga called on stakeholders in the transport sector to put up strategies for reducing road accidents since they can be avoided.

Following the crash on Tuesday, President Samia Suluhu Hassan sent condolences to the families of 14 people, including five journalists who passed away at the accident which occurred at Nyamiko- ma area in Busega District in Simiyu Region.

Similarly, the President wished quick recovery to the survivors of the accident who suffered serious injuries.

The Head of State issued the condolences right at the beginning of her speech while inaugurating the Basra Textiles Mills Ltd after she received a message about the car crash as the event proceeded at Chumbuni-Zanzibar during the day.

The journalists who died were Abel Ngapemba (an Information Officer at the Mwanza Regional Secretariat), Steven Msengi (an Information Officer in Ukerewe District) Ms Johari Shani (Uhuru Media Group), Ms Husna Milanzi (ITV), Anthony Chuwa (Freelancer) and the driver of their vehicle.