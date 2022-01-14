Tanzania: Mkenda Wants Experts' Input in Improving Education Sector

MINISTER for Education Science and Technology Prof Adolf Mkenda has pledged to use experts including retirees to contribute their views for improving the country's education.

Prof Mkenda spoke of his stance in Dodoma on Thursday at the handover of the office by former Minister of Education Prof Joyce Ndalichako who has been transferred to the Prime Minister's Office.

Recently, President Samia Suluhu Hassan made a cabinet reshuffle in the Ministry of Agriculture to the Ministry of Education. He is taking over from Prof Ndalichako who has been moved to Ministry of State in Prime Minister's Office, Labour, employment and Disabled.

Speaking after taking over the office, Prof Mkenda said that in improving the education sector in the country, he will make sure that education experts are engaged including retired experts.

"I am aware that currently, the work of reviewing curricular is in progress, I will not hesitate to engage education experts to get their views ... doors are open for experts to contribute their views which will help to improve the education sector."

He added that there are various issues that need to be discussed by stakeholders and experts, noting that ministry officials should not fear to engage local experts from any part of the country.

"For example, there is a concern that our education system produces people who cannot be employed ... this is one of the issues which we need to discuss, the process had started and discussions are going on to find our reasons behind the concern," he said.

He further stressed the need for ministry staff to cooperate and work hard, taking into account the sensitivity of the ministry.

"This ministry is key for the coun- try's development, thus we are supposed to cooperate in executing our duties, we should not impose changes that will cause confusion to the people," he said.

For her part, Prof Ndalichako said that working for the ministry for a long time was due to the cooperation she received from her executives.

She said that she was handing over the ministry to Prof Mkenda whom she had no doubt with his performance in- sisting that she was assured that Prof Mkenda would execute his duties effectively.

She noted that currently there were ongoing works within the ministry including preparation of guidelines for satellite schools and review of education curricula.

"I am leaving this ministry at the times when there are various plans which need to be accomplished in primary, satellite, and secondary schools as well as higher education and tertiary education ... I believe that you will co-operate with Prof Mkenda to ensure that the plans are executed in order to improve education in our country," she said.