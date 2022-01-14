Nigeria: Recruitment - NSCDC Shortlists 5,000 Out of 1.5m Applicants

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has shortlisted 5,000 out of the nearly 1.5 million job applicants.

The development comes two years after the corps began the process to recruit Nigerians into to the service.

The Commandant General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday,

He said accreditation and documentation will begin on January 31, 2022.

Audi said, "We are here to brief Nigerians on the outcome of the recruitment process we started in 2019. Actually, the recruitment exercise started in 2019 and when the portal was opened, a total of 1,477,042 applicants filed for this vacancy

"Out of this figure, the board requested for an update of applicants' information in March 2020 and out of which 217,000 responded.

"Then in December 2020, 53,116 out of the 217,000 applicants were the numbers that were obtained as a result of the updated records of information. These numbers were invited to sit for examinations organized by JAMB. It was a computer based aptitude test

"After the examination, 6,500 applicants were shortlisted for screening and certificate verification. Since it is a process, now the process has been concluded, the results are about to be released."

Speaking earlier, the Secretary and Director of the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Correctional Services Board (CDFICB), Mrs Aisha Rufai, allayed fear that the recruitment process was stopped.

She said the delay was caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

She said a total of 5,000 applicants will begin actual accreditations on January, 31, adding that applicants can begin to check their status on the board's website as from January 17.

"After the shortlisting of 5,000 applicants whose certificates were verified and were also screened physically, the 5,000 that are to be recruited were shortlisted as successful. So, this is the stage that we are. And the accreditation of the 5,000 successful applicants is going to start from today.

"The board is hereby asking applicants, that is the 5,000 that were successful, to please visit the same site that they applied to check if their names are there. Checking will start from Monday 17th January, 2022.

"We are now giving 72 hours for this notice to reach the public. The actual accreditation will start from January 31, 2022. For those that are successful, the moment they access the portal, they will receive their letters.

"But those that are not successful, that will be the 1,500 out of those that were physically screened and certificate verified and didn't make it, will not be able to access the portal. Do not panic. If you were successful you would be able to access the portal. Then you will see a letter addressed to you. Each letter will carry individual information and that letter will specify the date you are coming for accreditation and even the time.

"So, we wouldn't have 5,000 people rushing to our venue, your letter is coded it has your name and information and when you access it, it will tell you when to come to the headquarters for screening. We don't expect everybody to come on the same day, it will be done over a period of time.

"In the invitation letter will be specified what you are supposed to come with, but most importantly the applicants are expected to come with original copies of their credentials as well as photocopies, because files will be opened for them and they will be screened again. They will also be prepared for salary as well as captured", she said.

Rufai warned applicants who were not shortlisted not to come to the headquarters, explaining that every applicant who comes at a particular day and time has a slot.