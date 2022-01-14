Nigeria: Convention - Stop Taking APC Governors for Granted, Salihu Lukman Warns Buni Committee

SUB: The Director-General of the Progressive Governors' Forum (PGF), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has said governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC)...

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors' Forum (PGF), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has said governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been reduced to punching bags.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, Lukman asked the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee not to take progressive governors for granted.

Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, had said the Committee was consulting with critical stakeholders before the convention.

But Lukman in a statement on Thursday said, "The CECPC should also stop claiming that it is waiting for the meeting of Progressive Governors before it takes all the necessary decisions to commence the process of organising the Convention.

"Such a claim is not only dishonest but also taking the support of Progressive Governors for granted, which is why Progressive Governors have been reduced to punching bags of all party members regarding all the challenges facing the party.

"Progressive Governors, like all party members will not associate themselves with any act of disrespect to decisions validly taken in consultations with President Buhari.

"The CECPC must be told that all consultations about organising the Convention ended with the meeting with President Buhari on November 22, 2021 and therefore the CECPC leadership should stop lying to Nigerians and APC members," he said.