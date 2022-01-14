Nigeria: Convention - Stop Taking APC Governors for Granted, Salihu Lukman Warns Buni Committee

13 January 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

SUB: The Director-General of the Progressive Governors' Forum (PGF), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has said governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC)...

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors' Forum (PGF), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has said governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been reduced to punching bags.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, Lukman asked the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee not to take progressive governors for granted.

Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, had said the Committee was consulting with critical stakeholders before the convention.

But Lukman in a statement on Thursday said, "The CECPC should also stop claiming that it is waiting for the meeting of Progressive Governors before it takes all the necessary decisions to commence the process of organising the Convention.

"Such a claim is not only dishonest but also taking the support of Progressive Governors for granted, which is why Progressive Governors have been reduced to punching bags of all party members regarding all the challenges facing the party.

"Progressive Governors, like all party members will not associate themselves with any act of disrespect to decisions validly taken in consultations with President Buhari.

"The CECPC must be told that all consultations about organising the Convention ended with the meeting with President Buhari on November 22, 2021 and therefore the CECPC leadership should stop lying to Nigerians and APC members," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X