Liberia: Accident At Arcelor Mittal Rail

An accident has occurred on the rail in Liberia, of Arcelor Mittal, the world's largest steel company. The accident occurred on early Tuesday , January 11, 2022 about 196 Kilometer.

"In the early hours of Tuesday, January 11, 2022, around Kilometer 196 in Nimba, a rail equipment carrying maintenance crew came in contact with loaded wagons stationed on the rail line, resulting in serious injuries to 6 AML employees. A full investigation has been launched into the cause of the accident," a statement issued by the company said.

As a result of that, "ArcelorMittal Liberia's emergency response and technical teams responded and the injured were evacuated from the scene for medical care.."

"It is with the deepest sadness that ArcelorMittal Liberia announces that two of its committed staff have succumbed to their injuries after being medically evacuated by helicopter to hospital.

AML will continue to work closely with the dedicated medical professionals to treat the injured and have put in place plans for possible evacuation of the injured to adjacent countries for advanced medical care, if recommended by doctors," it said.

Due to that, the company said, it has temporarily suspended rail operations and will continue to support its employees in this terrible period of grief.

The company extends its deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and solicits the prayers of all for the recovery of our colleagues as they are being cared for in the hospital.