Southern Africa: SADC Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government Examines Progress of SADC Mission in Mozambique

press release

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government took place on 12 January 2022 in Lilongwe, Republic of Malawi. The Summit, chaired by the President of the Republic of Malawi and Chairperson of SADC, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, examined the progress of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) in supporting Mozambique in its battle against terrorism and acts of violent extremism.

The SADC Executive Secretary, Mr Elias M. Magosi pointed out that the Secretariat will continue to work and collaborate diligently with Member States to facilitate and coordinate the implementation of SADC Programmes and Summit Decisions.

Mr Magosi laid emphasis on the disastrous impact of terrorist threats in the region and acknowledged that they are in a state of emergency and will need to implement the decisions taken by their Head of State and Government as soon as possible.

The Executive Secretary thanked Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for his leadership, commitment and insightful guidance to the Secretariat and expressed gratitude to the Government and people of the Republic of Malawi for hosting the Summit. He also extended his thankfulness to the President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security in the region.

Dr. Chakwera pointed out that following the extraordinary SADC Summit held in Maputo, Republic of Mozambique, the mandate of the SADC Standby Force Mission to the Republic of Mozambique (SAMIM) was approved and troops were deployed. The objectives are as follows: helping the Republic the Mozambique to combat terrorism and brutal extremism in Cabo Delgado until terrorist threats are neutralized and security is restored, maintaining peace and security by restoring order and providing humanitarian relief to those affected by terrorist activities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Southern Africa Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera expressed his deep condolences to the troops who lost their lives during their deployment to the SADC mission in Mozambique and honoured their memory by observing a moment of silence. He emphasised on the importance of their collective mission in Mozambique in bringing peace, stability and socio-economic development to the region.

The Chairperson also applauded the work done by the Council of Ministers, Ministerial Committee of the Organ, Senior Officials, defence and security experts and Executive secretary. He commended the SADC Member States who contributed human resources, equipment and financial resources to help make the Mission a success despite the economic instability imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Chakwera reiterated his commitment to the Mission and plans to neutralise existing threats and also implement a post-conflict plan. He expressed his gratitude to President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi and the Government of Mozambique for implementing a comprehensive Cabo Delgado Reconstruction Plan to provide humanitarian aid and rebuild infrastructures such as schools and hospitals. The Chairperson made an appeal to the Member States and international partners to support this initiative and to stand together to wipe off this existential threat.