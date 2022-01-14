Kenya: Jepchirchir Crowned November 'S LG Sports Personality of the Month

Kapsabet — Olympic marathon gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir has been named the LG Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports Personality for for the month of November.

Jepchirchir won the award after her sizzling performance in November, where she beat a seasoned deep field to win the New York City Marathon in 2 hours, 22 minutes, 39 seconds ahead of compatriot Viola Lagat.

To win the monthly award, Jepchirchir went home with a state-of-the-art LG Artificial Intelligence washing machine worth Ksh92,000 and a glittering trophy engraved with her name.

Jepchirchir, who was awarded by LG Corporates Communication Manager, Maureen Kemunto on Thursday morning at her home in Kapsabet beat top stars to the award like the men's New York marathon winner, Albert Korir, Tennis sensational Angela Okutoyi, who won the 2021 Africa U-18 Championship and Rally champion Baldev Chager.

Other nominees were Kenya Sevens player Herman Humwa, Lucy Cheruiyot who won Mexico City Marathon and Perister Bosire who won gold in the over 78 kg division at the Dakar African Judo Open.

Speaking after receiving the award, a jolly Jepchirchir said the award will motivate her to a better season this year which will be headlined by the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA.

"I am so happy to be recognized by LG, I feel so honored, this is a big inspiration to me ahead of the busy season. This washing machine has come in handy and I thank LG and SJAK for that," an elated Jepchirchir said.

"I am so happy I was even thinking of buying a washing machine, and here it has come. I have started preparations for Boston Marathon, I know it is a tough course and race but I will do my best to be in the podium," the Olympic Champion said.

She added, "I will be happy if I will be selected to represent my country at the World Athletics Championships in USA, Oregon."

Kemunto said the company is glad to see a growing murmur of upcoming and talented young sportsmen and women across diverse discipline, which is encouraging as it is a sign of the country's diverse sporting heritage.

"We congratulate Jepchirchir and wish her well in future endeavors. I salute her for the achievements and making Kenya proud. The award celebrates talented Kenyan sportsmen and women for their accomplishments. This is an initiative of LG in East Africa in partnership with SJAK," Kemunto stated.

Jepchirchir has been having a successful season, having won the Olympic marathon gold in Tokyo in August.

Her outstanding performance saw here honored with the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) during the Jahmhuri Day celebrations by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In addition to winning the Olympic gold in 2:27:20 on a sweltering day in Japan, she was the World Half Marathon Championships winner, running 1:05:16 in October 2020.

In December last year, she ran her marathon PB, 2:17:16, in winning the Valencia Marathon.