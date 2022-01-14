Tunisia: ITCEQ Proposes Its Recommendations for Effective Industrial Policy in Tunisia - Report

Tunis/Tunisia — The instruments of an effective industrial policy for Tunisia are based on the variables controlled by public authorities to allow essentially, to act on the costs of companies and on the sectoral structures, underlines the Tunisian Institute of Competitiveness and Quantitative Studies (ITCEQ) in its report: "For a renewal of the industrial policy in Tunisia: requirements of the competitive positioning"

"These forms of intervention can take several forms. They can be direct or indirect measures. Nevertheless, there are variables whose qualification is not easy", according to this document which has just been published on the website of the institute.

According to the recommendations of the ITCEQ, these modalities are focused on an effective investment policy, which is a catalyst for industrialisation, on the mechanical and electrical industries (IME), for a role of the locomotive of Tunisian industry, and on specific support to certain sectors, in addition, to support to quality.

It also involves investing in new niches and support for the development of strategic sectors and niches of excellence for a real integration upstream, in addition to the development of clusters, skill centres and business incubators, to enhance their economic role.

The other modalities of intervention concern the improvement of the business climate for an industrial repositioning, to which is added logistics considered as being "the weak link" of Tunisian industry, as well as the fight against counterfeiting, anti-competitive practices and unfair competition.

The ITCEQ also emphasizes the strengthening of industrial infrastructure and logistics, the encouragement of employment, productivity and equity recommending to increase the competence of the workforce, to succeed in the implementation of the digital industry.

In conclusion, ITCEQ considers that external demand is one of the decisive factors in the adjustment policy, in addition to regional integration, which is a robust vector of industrialisation, economic transformation and development, and industrial governance and monitoring.