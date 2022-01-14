Cameroon/Ethiopia: Cameroon-Ethiopia - Lions Seek Early Qualification

If they win their second group game against the Walya today at the Olembe stadium, the team will get the necessary points to sail to the round of 16.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will be facing Ethiopia in a Day 2 Group A game of the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) today January 13, 2022, 5 p.m. at the Olembe stadium. Cameroon, five time winners and Ethiopia 1962 champions, are both in need of a victory. The Lions who picked their first three points after beating Burkina Faso in the opener will be doing everything possible to secure an early qualification for the round of 16. Meanwhile, Ethiopia who lost in their opener against Cape Verde equally needs to secure a positive result in order not to face an early exit in a competition that saw them coming back after several years of absence.

But to get victory and clinch six points, the Indomitable Lions will have to correct the mistakes of their first game against Burkina Faso where players were physically lacking and did not play as expected. The midfield composed of Zambo Anguissa, Kunde Malong and Oum Gouet was less enthused and this troubled the team's global performance.

The Lions will not have to think that they are coming to meet a weaker team because they might be surprised by the steadfastness of their opponents. Though they we...